Brittany Bowe Explains How to Make the ‘Perfect Cup of Coffee'

Brittany Bowe isn't just a two-time Olympic medalist.

She's also an elite coffee maker.

The 33-year-old American speed skater broke down her method for brewing the "perfect cup of coffee."

It involves the basics like your coffee grounds and water, but the key to Bowe's brewing process is the use of an Aeropress. Bowe sets the Aeropress to 195-200 degrees Fahrenheit and allows for a brewing time of 90 to 105 seconds.

"I'm really good at making coffee," Bowe proclaimed.

Bowe finished third in the women's 1000m race on Thursday morning to earn her first individual Olympic medal and second career bronze. It was the United States' first time making the podium in the event since 2002.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

If coffee making was ever added to the Olympic program, Bowe would surely be a medal contender.