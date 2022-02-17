A figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics that included twists and turns both on and off the ice also featured two Bay Area skaters fighting for a spot on the podium.

Richmond's Alysa Liu and Fremont's Karen Chen joined Mariah Bell in representing Team USA in the women's individual figure skating event.

SPOILER ALERT: Scroll down to see how Liu and Chen performed in the event, which included two portions: the short program – completed earlier this week – and the free skate – completed early Thursday morning. NBC will provide coverage of the women's short program Thursday night. Primetime coverage begins at 5 p.m.

Alysa Liu

Liu led the American contingent, finishing in 7th place with a total score of 208.95 – 69.50 in the short program and 139.45 in the free skate.

Watch Liu's free skate performance below.

The 16-year-old skater was ecstatic following her free skate performance.

"I want to cry," she said. "I'm really happy. I'm just really happy about everything. Everything went really well for me and my friends, so that's the best I could ever ask for."

Relive her performance from the short program below.

Karen Chen

Chen finished the competition in 16th place with an overall score of 179.93 – 64.11 in the short program and 115.82 in the free skate.

Watch her free skate performance below.

Following her free skate, Chen said she wished she could have a "do-over."

"It was definitely a rough start right from the beginning," she said. "Three seconds in, I already tripped over my feet and I didn't even get to my first jumping pass. I was definitely fighting to stay upright just right from the beginning. I think I was just a bit nervous, a bit tense. There's just a lot going on, obviously."

Take a look back her short program below.