2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic Medals in Team Figure Skating Delayed by Legal Issue

Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after

Gold medalists, of the Russian Olympic Committee, arrive for the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.

USA wins the silver medal for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic figure skating team event

“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams said at the daily news briefing.

In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.

If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

the torch Feb 1

Another Heartbreak for Mikaela Shiffrin; Colby Stevenson Wins Big Air Silver

Chloe Kim 3 hours ago

Chloe Kim Heads to Final in Snowboarding Halfpipe

Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.

“Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible,” Adams said.

However, he cautioned “as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter Olympicsfigure skatingInternational Olympic Committee
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us