Shaun White has some work to do if he wants to earn one last Olympic medal.

The 35-year-old earned an 85.00 score in his second run of the men’s halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He scored a 72.00 in his first run and currently sits in fourth place.

Australia’s Scotty James has the lead after two runs with a top score of 92.50. Team USA’s Taylor Gold (81.75) is in fifth place and Chase Josey (62.50) is in 10th place.

White has just one run left in his snowboarding career.