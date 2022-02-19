Alpine Skiing Final Event Rescheduled: How to Watch the Mixed Team Parallel Slalom Finals

The final competition in alpine skiing has been rescheduled and is now set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The final event will be the mixed team parallel slalom competition. This competition is the only team event, which means it is the only event that is non-individual, and it is a medal event. This event is also the only ski racing event in the Winter Olympics to include both genders.

A total of fifteen nations will compete in the tournament-style competition for a chance to place on the podium, including Team USA’s very own Mikaela Shiffrin, who will be competing in a pair for the U.S.

The event was originally supposed to take place on Friday at 9 p.m. EST, however strong winds caused a schedule change.

NBC commentator Mike Tirico addressed the fact that the halfpipe finals took place while the alpine event was postponed. “What we’re hearing is the wind conditions for tomorrow are just as bad in the forecast, so you run out of a window to hold the event,” he said. “The safety of the athletes was paramount there and perhaps a pause would have been called for.”

When can I watch the mixed team event?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The mixed team parallel slalom competition will now begin on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.

Heats 1-8 will begin at 8 p.m. EST. The quarterfinals will take place at 8:40 p.m. EST. Semifinals will take place at 9:09 p.m. EST and the finals will begin at 9:28 p.m. EST.

How to watch the mixed team event on TV

The alpine skiing mixed team event will be broadcast LIVE on NBC and the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to stream the mixed team event

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and USA Network coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.