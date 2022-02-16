Norway Defends Its Gold in Men's Team Sprint Final

For the second consecutive Winter Olympics, Norway is taking home gold in the men's team sprint final.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's FOURTH medal of the 2022 #WinterOlympics!



Norway takes gold in the men's team sprint! pic.twitter.com/SmBKuAx7w0 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

The pair of Erik Valnes and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo pushed their way to first place in the cross-country skiing event, finishing 2.46 seconds ahead of Finland with a total time of 19:22.99.

It's Norway's 12th gold medal and 27th overall medal at these Games, both which lead all nations. The gold is Klaebo's fourth medal in 2022 and fifth career gold medal for the 25-year-old, who also won the event in 2018.

Finland's Livo Niskanen and Joni Maki won silver and the duo of Alexander Bolshunov and Alexander Terentev earned bronze.

The United States' Ben Ogden and JC Schoonmaker finished ninth out of the 10 teams competing in the finals.