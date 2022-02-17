The 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony is a few days away.

Before the flame goes out Sunday, there are still dozens of medals to be awarded to Winter Olympians from around the globe.

Day 14 in Beijing -- Thursday night and Friday morning in the United States -- features four medal events in women's freeski halfpipe, men's ski cross, men's 15km mass start, and the men's 1000m in speed skating.

There will also be a men's bronze medal match in curling and two men's hockey semifinals.

Outside of the medal events and team tournaments, there will be a pairs short program in figure skating and two-woman bobsled heats on Friday morning.

Here's the full Olympics schedule for Day 14:

What time is the women's freeski halfpipe final?

The women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17.

How to watch women's freeski halfpipe final

The halfpipe final, featuring Eileen Gu, Brita Sigourney, Hannah Faulhaber, and Carly Margulies, will air live on USA Network Thursday night. The event is also available on Peacock.

Here's how to stream it live on NBCOlympics.com

What time is the men's ski cross tonight?

The men's ski cross qualifying round is set for 10:45 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 17. The final will be held at 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

How to watch the men's ski cross final

The men's qualifying round will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com on Thursday night.

The men's ski cross final will also stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com with the semifinals set for 1:54 a.m.

What Olympic hockey games are on today?

The men's hockey semifinals get underway at the 2022 Winter Olympics when Finland takes on Slovakia. That first semifinal contest starts at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 17.

The second men's Olympic semifinal match between ROC and Sweden is set for 8:10 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 18.

How to watch Olympic men's hockey semifinals

The Olympic men's hockey semifinals will both air on USA Network.

U.S. hockey fans might want to see how far Slovakia makes it in the tournament. Team USA was stunned earlier in the week after going undefeated in the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The other semifinal contest, set for Friday morning, pits red-hot ROC vs. Sweden. In addition to watching on USA Network, hockey fans can stream the Olympic semifinal game on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

What Olympic medal events are on tonight?

Beside the women's freeski halfpip and the men's ski cross, Day 14 at the Winter Olympics will feature gold medals in the men's 15km mass start in biathlon and the men's 1000m in speed skating.

The 1000m in men's speed skating is the first of the two overnight medal events beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 18. USA Network will broadcast the final.

The biathlon event is second at 4 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 18. USA Network will have broadcast coverage.

When is the men's Olympic curling bronze medal match?

The men's bronze medal match in curling is set for 1:05 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 18.

How to watch men's Olympic curling bronze medal match

USA Network will air the bronze medal match of the men's Olympic curling tournament in Beijing.