Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Men's Hockey and More

Five gold medals are at stake on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics and is the lone medal event on Friday night. A quadrant of American snowboarders -- Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner, Faye Gulini, Jake Vedder -- look to continue to build momentum for Team USA in mixed events.

On Thursday, the United States claimed the first gold medal in freestyle skiing mixed team aerials.

The U.S. men’s curling team lost to Sweden 7-4 in their round-robin match, the first time the two countries have competed at the Olympics since the 2018 gold medal game.

The other four medal competitions on Day 8 take place early Saturday morning in the United States. Those events are: women's 4x5km relay (cross-country skiing), men's 500m (speed skating), men's 10km sprint (biathlon), and the men's individual large hill final (ski jumping).

There are also two pivotal matches for Team USA on the ice -- the men's hockey team takes on rival Canada and the men's curling teams squares off against Norway.

Here's a breakdown of those events, when they're set to begin and how to watch them.

What's the Olympic snowboarding schedule today?

The mixed team snowboard cross final is the only snowboarding event being held on Day 8 in Beijing. The quarterfinals are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET with the semifinals set for 9:30.

The final is set to take place after 9:50 p.m. ET.

How to watch Olympic snowboarding

The mixed team snowboard cross final will air on NBC in primetime on Friday night. It will also be available to stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

What's the men's Olympic hockey schedule today?

Jake Sanderson and Matty Beniers lead Team USA against Canada on Friday night at 11:10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Olympic hockey

The men's ice hockey game will be aired on USA Network. It was also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

What's the men's Olympic curling schedule today?

The men's curling team squares off against Norway at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

The other round-robin games in the men's tournament include: Canada vs. Sweden, Denmark vs. Switzerland, and Italy vs. China.

How to watch Olympic curling

John Schuster and company will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com for those who want to watch it live Saturday.

What's the women's Olympic curling schedule today?

Team USA's women's curling team also has a Saturday morning match.

The United States takes on Great Britain at 7:05 ET.