Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Out at Least Two Weeks With MCL Sprain

Durant suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Heat

By Mike Gavin

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday.

Durant, who suffered a similar injury last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks.

He suffered the injury Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat. Heat guard Jimmy Butler fell backwards to the court after having his shot blocked and collided into Durant's knee.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Durant initially remained in the game, repeatedly rubbing the knee before being taken out shortly after. He went straight to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Durant missed six weeks last season with a left MCL sprain, with the Nets going 5-16 in his absence. Durant, in 2017, also missed more than a month after suffering a sprained MCL and tibial bone bruise. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is optimism this injury is less severe and is unlikely to sideline Durant for more than a month.

Sports

NFL 3 hours ago

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Play Seahawks in Wild-Card Game

49ers Jan 6

Five 49ers Players to Watch Vs. Cardinals in Week 18 Regular-Season Finale

The 34-year-old Durant is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He has helped the Nets overcome a tumultuous offseason and slow start to the regular season by guiding the team to the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13.

The Nets will host the Celtics in their next game on Thursday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantBrooklyn Nets
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us