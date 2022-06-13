Celtics Set Record for Most 3-Point Field Goals in Postseason History

Celtics set two postseason 3-point records in Game 5 of Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After missing their first 12 attempts from 3-point range in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the 13th time was the charm for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum's 3-pointer with 4:34 to go in the second quarter was the 307th of the postseason for the Celtics, the most by a team in NBA playoff history.

Boston didn't have to look far to find the previous record holder -- that would be the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, a team which featured many of the players who remain dangerous from deep today in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in addition to some less prolific shooters in Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

That 3 by Jayson Tatum was the Celtics' 307th of this postseason, a new NBA playoff record.



The 2016 Warriors had 306. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 14, 2022

Those Warriors failed to win it all, however, losing Game 7 of the NBA Finals at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics set the record in their 23rd game of the postseason, one game faster than the Warriors, who played a total of 24 playoff games six seasons ago. But Boston's record-breaker came on its 832nd 3-point attempt of the postseason, whereas Golden State attempted 779.

The Celtics managed to set another record for their 3-point shooting in Game 5 as well, though not one to write home about. Before Tatum's make, the Celtics had missed more 3-pointers to begin a game than any other team in Finals history, per ESPN.