Chris Paul to be waived by Phoenix Suns, per report

Chris Paul's time with the Phoenix Suns could be coming to an end.

The team will reportedly waive the veteran point guard this summer, which will make 38-year-old Paul an unrestricted free agent, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

The Phoenix Suns have waived Chris Paul, making him a free agent, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/eILR753xOe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 7, 2023

When the Suns acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, fans around the league saw Phoenix as clear championship favorites. But with injuries to Durant and Paul, the team's chances to develop chemistry on the floor began to dwindle.

In 59 regular season games, Paul registered a career-low 13.9 points and suffered one of the worst shooting seasons of his career.

While the team did make the playoffs, Paul’s groin injury in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals was the last time he put on a Suns uniform, as he missed the team's final four postseason games.

The future Hall of Famer still has plans to continue playing in the league and is looking to join a championship-contending team, according to Haynes.

Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

With Paul's departure from the team, Cameron Payne is the current front-runner to perform as the team's starting point guard heading into the 2023-24 season.

Paul was due to earn $30.8 million next season but was only owed $15.8 million if waived by the June 28 deadline.

Paul, who spent the past three seasons in Phoenix, averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.5 assists over the course of his time with the Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already seen as favorites to land Paul, who was involved in a prior trade to the Lakers that was vetoed by late commissioner David Stern before the 2011 NBA season.