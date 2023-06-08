French Open

Defaulted in doubles, Miyu Kato strikes back with mixed doubles title at French Open

Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open

By The Associated Press

AP

PARIS (AP) — Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

Playing with Tim Puetz of Germany, the pair defeated 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Kato, a 28-year-old player from Japan, and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Kato also forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.

“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days,” Kato said. “I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support.”

Kato and Puetz played for the first time together at Roland Garros.

Sports

A's Las Vegas Ballpark 2 hours ago

Where A's ballpark bill stands after one day of special session

Logan Webb 13 hours ago

Giants erase Webb's rough outing, storm back to beat Rockies

“Miyu, it is unbelievable what has happened in the past 10 days,” Puetz said. “I hope this helps you. I am very, very happy to win.”

The win marked the first mixed doubles title for both Puetz and Kato, who had not conceded a set before the final.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

French Open
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us