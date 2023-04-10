Draymond Green Savagely Trolls Rudy Gobert Over Kyle Anderson Scuffle

Draymond savagely trolls Gobert over Anderson scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green made Rudy Gobert eat his words on Sunday.

During a timeout in the New Orleans Pelicans-Minnesota Timberwolves game Sunday afternoon, Gobert and his teammate Kyle Anderson got into a heated exchange and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year struck Anderson in a team huddle.

The two were separated by teammates and coaching staff and Minnesota wound up winning the contest and clinched the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament, but the backlash was far from over.

For Green specifically, it was the perfect time to return the favor and troll Gobert.

Insecurity is always loud… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2023

For those who don’t remember, Green’s message is in reference to a tweet Gobert sent out after Green and Warriors teammate Jordan Poole got into a scuffle of their own at practice back in October.

“Insecurity is always loud,” Gobert posted on Twitter on Oct. 7.

Insecurity is always loud. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 7, 2022

It's unknown if Gobert's tweet actually was shade at Green, but the Warriors veteran forward certainly took it that way.

What is known is that the Timberwolves could now move forward into the postseason without two of their key pieces.

Gobert was ruled out for the rest of the game on Sunday and reportedly was sent home. Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly later released a statement confirming the decision to send Gobert home for "unacceptable" behavior and said the situation would be handled internally.

Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023

Shortly after Gobert left, Minnesota ruled Jaden McDaniels out with a right-hand injury after the third-year pro punched a wall heading into the tunnel. Later, he was seen icing it on the bench and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that McDaniels fractured his hand.

With so many question marks rising on Sunday, the NBA world can always count on Green to be himself.