Elvis Andrus Hopes First Athletics Homer Leads to Many More

They say timing is everything, but in this case, it wasn’t enough.

Elvis Andrus hit a massive game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Athletics' 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Friday night. It was his first homer of the season and it came at the perfect time.

The A's would go on to lose in extras in large part because of a double play completed by on sensational throw to home plate by Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández, but Andrus liked how he felt in his approach at the plate. Both lately, and on his big homer.

“It felt really good, especially in that situation,” Andrus said following the game. “Early I was trying to get on base, but when he was behind the count, I was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to get my first one,’ and I was really glad it actually happened.

“I feel a lot better. I’m taking good swings and that first feeling of contact -- that first homer, I’ve been waiting for that for so long so now I can actually start hitting more bombs.”

Frankie Montas, who allowed five hits and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday, was happy Andrus finally get the weight off his shoulders.

"I was pumped man, I was doing my workouts and stuff and I saw that homer and I was like, 'Hell yeah,' " Montas said.

“He came at the right time, tied the game -- just happy for him, man,” Montas added.

Andrus first homer came as his bat has started to heat up after a slow start, but the rest of the team needs to pick up the pace as well. The A's now have lost nine of their last 13, with two more games this weekend against the AL-best Red Sox.