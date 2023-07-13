gymnastics

Gabby Douglas makes comeback official with hopes of competing in 2024

The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced she has resumed training

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gabby Douglas is officially back in the gym with the Paris Olympics just over a year away.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced on Instagram that she is returning to gymnastics.

“I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,” she wrote.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Douglas, 27, competed in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. She helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal in the team event both years and was also the all-around winner in London, becoming the first Black woman to win the all-around title.

She did not compete in the 2020 U.S. trials ahead of the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In August 2022, Douglas wrote in an Instagram post that she was focusing on her mental health.

Sports

Joey Bart 2 hours ago

Bart, Ramos could play part in second half of Giants' season

Casey Schmitt 20 hours ago

Four Giants players who need to step up in push for playoffs

“For many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace,” she wrote on Thursday. “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing.”

The 2024 U.S. trials will take place next June in Minneapolis, with fellow Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee also expected to compete. The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for July 26, 2024.

This article tagged under:

gymnasticsOlympicsUS Gymnastics2024 paris olympics
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us