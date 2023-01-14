Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers

The Seahawks took a lead over the 49ers with a beautiful touchdown

By Max Molski

Check out the highlight below

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense.

After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead.

Facing a third-and-3 at midfield, quarterback Geno Smith heaved a deep ball down the left sideline and perfectly into the hands of wide receiver DK Metcalf, who galloped into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Smith only had 47 yards on 7-for-8 passing prior to the touchdown. The play also marked Metcalf’s third catch of the game and put him in rarified air:

Kenneth Walker III scored the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game earlier in the quarter with a 7-yard run. Those two scores gave the underdog Seahawks a 14-13 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Sports

49ers 8 hours ago

How Nick Bosa's Mom Chose Joey's Chargers-Jaguars Game Over 49ers-Seahawks

Warriors 21 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Dubs Crush Spurs in Front of Record 68,323 Fans

San Francisco won both of its regular season matchups against Seattle, but Smith and Co. have put the NFC’s No. 2 seed on early upset alert.

This article tagged under:

Seattle SeahawksNFLSan Francisco 49ersNFL Playoffs
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us