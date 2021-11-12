Giants Begin Offseason With Gabe Kapler Contract Extension

Kapler signs extension with Giants through 2024 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The first major signing for the Giants this offseason didn't end up involving a player.

The Giants on Friday announced a two-year extension for Gabe Kapler, an overwhelming favorite to be named National League Manager of the Year next week. Kapler had initially signed a three-year deal after the 2019 season and this extension will take him through the 2024 season.

In a statement, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Kapler, his handpicked choice to lead the Giants after Bruce Bochy's retirement, "has done an extraordinary job." He credited Kapler not just with his work in the dugout and clubhouse, but also for his ability to contribute to the front office and engage with the community.

"Coming off a season in which his work and leadership were instrumental to our success, it was a high priority for us to provide a level of stability and certainty to our continued partnership," Zaidi said. "We're thrilled about today's announcement."

Kapler nearly took the Giants back to the postseason during his first season in San Francisco and then led one of the most stunning division title runs in MLB history in 2021. The Giants won 107 games and edged the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West title before falling to them in the NLDS. The Giants have a .613 winning percentage in two seasons under Kapler.

"I'm honored to work for the San Francisco Giants and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to build on the work of the last two years," Kapler said. "There is nowhere I'd rather be, and I am excited to continue preparing with the entire organization."

