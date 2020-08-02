Giants Takeaways: What You Might Have Missed in 9-5 Loss Vs. Rangers

BOX SCORE

A night after they rode 11 walks to a win, the Giants were undone by a lack of command from one of their own relievers. Andrew Triggs walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, and the Rangers tacked on with Joey Gallo's mammoth homer above the new fence in Triples Alley. It might have gone out with the old dimensions, too.

After wiping out an early 5-1 deficit, the Giants lost 9-5. They got a series win and finished their first homestand with a 5-5 record. Now, they're off on a huge early road trip, with the Rockies, Dodgers and Astros over the next 10 days. Here are three things to know from the final day at home ...

History! (But no reason to celebrate)

The Giants set an MLB record by failing to have a starting pitcher get through five innings in their first nine games. Jeff Samardzija finally got that 15th out, but a few minutes before he did, Shin-Soo Choo hit a long homer into the cove.

Samardzija was charged with five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has allowed 10 runs in 9 2/3 innings this year, and that might not even be the most concerning part. Samardzija has struck out just two of 42 batters this season and his fastball averaged 90 mph on Sunday.

Tromp/Pence 2020

It was a big day for one of the oldest Giants and one of the newest ones.

Hunter Pence was hitless in 23 at-bats to start the year, but Gabe Kapler has talked all week about how the advanced metrics were better (Pence's expected batting average based on contact was .181) and he showed faith by having Pence in the cleanup spot. Pence blasted a triple 403 feet to right-center in his first at-bat.

Pence helped the Giants stay within striking distance and Chadwick Tromp tied it up in the sixth with a no-doubter to left. The blast was the first career big-league homer for the rookie, who was making his third career start.

Rough Debut

Triggs was called up in the morning when Drew Smyly went on the injured list with a left index finger strain. Triggs got a flyout from his first batter to get Samardzija out of a jam, but he had no idea where the ball was going in his first full inning of work.

Triggs walked three before he was pulled and all three runners came around to score. The veteran right-hander headed to the clubhouse with an 81.00 ERA. The worst part might have been that he didn't get any length, meaning the Giants had to turn to swingman Tyler Anderson for a couple innings of work ahead of four games at Coors Field.

