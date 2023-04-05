NBA

How Clippers' Win Over Lakers Impacts Warriors' Playoff Standing in West

By Taylor Wirth

How Clippers' win over Lakers impacts Warriors' playoff standing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, by no fault of their own, slipped one spot in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night. 

With the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Golden State, previously the No. 5 playoff seed, now is the sixth seed in the West. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Clippers (42-38) and Warriors (42-38) split their season series, but Los Angeles has the better record against Pacific Division opponents, which gives them the tiebreaker over Golden State. 

The Warriors, now the sixth seed, are just one game up on the Lakers, a game-and-a-half up on the New Orleans Pelicans and two games up on the Minnesota Timberwolves with two contests left to play. 

RELATED: Kerr: Wiggins won't play in Warriors' final two games

Sports

Warriors 13 hours ago

Andrew Wiggins Won't Play in Warriors' Final Two Games, Steve Kerr Confirms

Warriors 16 hours ago

Steph Curry's Sentimental Andrew Wiggins' Response on Warriors Return

Golden State will head back out on the road to face off against the No. 3 playoff seed Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for two games that ultimately will decide whether the Warriors are able to avoid the play-in tournament and secure a top-six playoff seed. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAWarriors
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us