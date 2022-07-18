How Much Has Cameron Smith Won in 2022? A Look at His Winnings

Cameron Smith won the 2022 Open Championship on Sunday and it was quite the payout for the Australian.

The 28-year-old has had quite a successful year thus far, racking up three first place finishes and collecting millions in prize money.

Here's everything to know about how much the No. 6-ranked golfer in the world has made in 2022:

How much did Cameron Smith win at Open Championship?

Cameron Smith won a total of $2.5 million for winning the 2022 Open Championship.

It was a 22% prize money increase from the 2021 championship.

How much has Cameron Smith won in 2022?

Cameron Smith has earned a whopping $9,189,629 in 2022 so far.

A breakdown of his earnings in 2022 are as follows:

Sentry Tournament of Champions (1st): $1,476,000

The Genesis Invitational (T33): $64,000

Players Championship (1st): $3,600,000

The Masters (T3): $870,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T21): $24,111

PGA Championship (T12): $253,750

The Memorial Tournament (T13): $221,400

RBC Canadian (T48): $22,568

Genesis Scottish Open (T10): $157,800

The Open Championships (1st): $2.5 million

Total: $9,189,629

What is Cameron Smith's total prize money?

Cameron Smith has made a total of $26,892,974 in his career so far.

What did Cameron Smith say about LIV Golf?

After claiming the 2022 Open Championship trophy on Sunday, reporters were quick to ask Cameron Smith if he has a future in LIV Golf.

In response, the Aussie said, "I just won the British Open and you're asking about that? I think that's pretty- not that good," Smith said.

"I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff, I'm here to win golf tournaments," he added.

Where did Cameron Smith go to college?

It is undocumented whether Cameron Smith went to college or not.

He did attend Pine Rivers State High School in Australia.