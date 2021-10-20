49ers

How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football

By NBC Bay Area staff and Logan Reardon

Nick Bosa and Carson Wentz
AP

Sunday Night Football on NBC is back in the Bay Area with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Who Will Be the 49ers Quarterback?

The 49ers (2-3) are coming off a bye week, and they still have a question mark at quarterback. Rookie Trey Lance started in Week 5 due to Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury. Lance injured his knee in the 49ers’ loss, and now it’s unclear which quarterback will start on SNF.

Colts Look to Continue Building Momentum

The Colts (2-4), meanwhile, dismantled the Texans in Week 6 and have won two of three. Quarterback Carson Wentz will lead Indianapolis into Levi's Stadium and look to get the team's third win of the season.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football

Pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m. on NBC Bay Area with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 5:20 p.m.

The game can also be streamed on Peacock.

