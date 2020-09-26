Giants

Hunter Pence Retires After 14 MLB Seasons, Two Giants World Series Titles

By Alex Pavlovic

Giants favorite Pence says he's retiring after 14 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the biggest stars in Giants history will now be one of their biggest fans.

Hunter Pence announced his retirement on Saturday afternoon, posting a video filled with highlights of his lengthy career. In the video, Pence thanked fans and teammates and said his heart always will be in San Francisco.

“I’m looking forward to being a Giants fan now,” Pence said.

Pence played 14 big league seasons, including eight with the Giants. He had 1,791 hits, 244 homers and won World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.

“I’ve given it everything I possibly can and the game has given back to me, too,” Pence said in a video that accompanied his announcement.

Pence returned to the Giants in February but had a rough start to the season. He was released last month but has stayed in San Francisco with his wife, Alexis.

The Giants would be smart to hire the Reverend in some capacity. At the very least, he figures to be back soon to go up on their Wall of Fame.

