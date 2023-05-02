Kentucky Derby: Distance, Draw, Favorites

The pomp and fanfare return to Churchill Downs this weekend for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Will we see another thrilling upset like last year’s win by Rich Strike? Can we count on a clean race without any disqualifications? The unpredictability is why they run the race.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is one of the premier annual horse racing events. As the oldest continuously running sports event in the country, it’s rich in tradition and history.

It’s also the first leg of the Triple Crown, a series of three horse races throughout the summer.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 6. This is in keeping with a tradition that the derby – the first of the three triple crown events – take place on the first Saturday of May.

The main event is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Keeping with tradition, the Derby is returning to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The famed course has been home to every Kentucky Derby since the inaugural competition in 1875.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Yes, it’s the greatest two minutes in sports – but what does that mean in terms of distance?

For the first two decades of the Derby, it was a 1 ½ mile race modeled after the Epsom Derby in England. In 1896, event organizers dropped the distance run at Churchill Downs to 1 ¼ mile, which remains standard today.

Who is the favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby?

Trainer Todd Pletcher enters Saturday with the top-two horses, according to bettors.

At the top of the list is Forte, with 3-1 odds. He’ll be ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., last year’s winner of the Belmont Stakes.

With the second-best odds at 5-1 is Tapit Trice, another Pletcher-trained thoroughbred. The Kentucky Derby is familiar territory for Tapit Trice’s jockey Luis Saez. The Panamanian rode Maximum Security to a 2019 win before being disqualified due to interference.

Rounding out the top-three favorites is Angel of Empire with 8-1 odds. His jockey, Flavien Prat, was named winner atop Country House back in 2019, following the disqualification of Maximum Security and Luis Saez.

Angel of Empire is one of four horses in the race trained by Brad Cox, the most of any trainer at the event.

When was the Kentucky Derby Draw?

Post positions were determined Monday, five days before the race itself.

The complete list of pole positions, jockey and trainers is available here.

Last year’s winner, Rich Strike, was a last-minute addition thanks to a scratch from Ethereal Road, who had already drawn the 20th post position. Rich Strike went on to mount a stunning upset, overcoming 80-1 odds – the second-largest of a Derby winner and only the second horse to win from the outside position.

Will Rich Strike be competing at the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The darling of last year’s Derby will not be returning to Churchill Downs.

Part of the mystique of the Kentucky Derby is the fact that it’s only for three-year-old horses, making it a one-time experience for all competing horses.

While Rich Strike won’t be competing for his roses this year, owner Rick Dawson isn’t calling it on his career. Horses of this pedigree are typically used to sire, but Dawson has kept Rich Strike in the racing mentality. An injury delayed his 2023 debut but he is expected to compete for the first time this year at the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Trainer Eric Reed even said that he believes Rich Strike is a “significantly better horse” now than he was on Derby Day, according to USA Today.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby?

Coverage of the Kentucky Derby will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock throughout the day.

NBC will air the Kentucky Derby from noon to 7:30 p.m. ET.