Klay Thompson Channels Iconic Jay-Z, Kanye West Song After Game 6 Win

Klay channels iconic Jay-Z, Kanye song after Game 6 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Klay Thompson had the best response to his performance against the Grizzlies.
Following the Warriors' series-clinching 110-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Klay took to Instagram where he posted a handful of images on his story after yet another "Game 6 Klay" performance.
The images represent lyrics from the iconic Jay-Z and Kanye West song "N----- in Paris."
If there's one player who knows how to make a powerful statement, it's Klay.
You could say that it ... gets the people going.
