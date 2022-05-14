Warriors

Klay Thompson Channels Iconic Jay-Z, Kanye West Song After Game 6 Win

By Taylor Wirth

Klay channels iconic Jay-Z, Kanye song after Game 6 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson had the best response to his performance against the Grizzlies. 

Following the Warriors' series-clinching 110-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Klay took to Instagram where he posted a handful of images on his story after yet another "Game 6 Klay" performance

The images represent lyrics from the iconic Jay-Z and Kanye West song "N----- in Paris."

If there's one player who knows how to make a powerful statement, it's Klay. 

You could say that it ... gets the people going. 

