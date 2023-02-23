Monterey Park

Lakers Honor Monterey Park Hero Before Game Vs. Warriors

Brandon Tsay's heroics have also been recognized by President Biden

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers honored a local hero before Thursday night's against the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Tsay was recognized at the center court of Crypto.com Arena for disarming the Monterey Park mass shooter last month.

On the night of Jan. 21, a 72-year-old man fatally shot 11 people and injured 10 others at a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

The gunman then traveled to another dance studio, the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra. Tsay, who was working the ticket office at that studio owned by his family, confronted and disarmed the gunman inside the building.

Authorities said Tsay's heroics likely saved lives.

A security camera at an Alhambra, California, dance hall recorded the moment a man wrestled the Monterey Park shooter, minutes after the gunman killed 11 people on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Tsay was awarded a medal of courage from the Alhambra Police Department days after the shooting. He received a phone call from President Biden as well.

President Biden also recognized Tsay in his State of the Union address earlier this month. Tsay was in attendance for the speech and was greeted with a standing ovation.

