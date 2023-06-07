Lionel Messi's shocking move to Inter Miami sends soccer world, MLS fans into a frenzy

There's a new superstar athlete heading to Miami and his name is Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old Argentine football legend reportedly is leaving Europe behind after agreeing to a deal with MLS club Inter Miami, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami



🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/OTYWIlEzNc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Messi, who is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players to ever touch the pitch, has decided to join the David Beckham-owned organization this summer despite being linked to his former club, Barcelona, and receiving interest from Saudi Arabia.

Immediately fans all over the world went into a frenzy about the shocking news:

Lionel Messi is really coming to MLS.



What a time to be alive. — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi being signed by Inter Miami is the biggest free agent acquisition ever in ALL American sports.



Bigger than any NFL,NBA, MLB and NHL signing. If you haven’t watched MLS before, you are going to want to watch now.



For everyone that doesn’t know soccer or Messi,… — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) June 7, 2023

European football without Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.



End of an era 👏 pic.twitter.com/Aa98OBHPED — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi leaves European football as the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/n3QP0epFbW — MR MATAYI 👔 (@hatiperi_wacho) June 7, 2023

We all thought Cristiano Ronaldo had gotten the best deal in Football History with the €200M salary at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.



Then Lionel Messi went and bagged a percentage share in Apple, Adidas and ownership stake in Inter Miami in the US just to play for them..



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ss0i3BPuqX — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) June 7, 2023

Messi fans next seasonpic.twitter.com/WkEyhQAklm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi career in Europe is officially now over. Thanks you Leo for the joy and memories ❤️



Forever the best in history.

pic.twitter.com/YFpymg8ArC — Factos🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rich_Liviing) June 7, 2023

We were one week away from Lionel Messi being coached by Phil Neville pic.twitter.com/52GBHBeXz5 — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) June 7, 2023

Safe to say that Lionel Messi rejected Barcelona for the last placed MLS club pic.twitter.com/8KH4EbWK4a — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) June 7, 2023

Everything after the World Cup was just a bonus. That's how he sees it.



It's been a mesmerizing journey with a fairytale ending. Of course I didn't want it to end, who would ?. But the end is here.



Lionel Messi. What a career. What a journey. Timeless. Priceless piece of art. pic.twitter.com/EgXRB1m8K8 — FabLM7⭐⭐⭐ (@FabLM7) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi has set his priorities 😤 pic.twitter.com/DjjQxQJsug — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) June 7, 2023

Inter Miami IG Followers at 1.3M now.



Watch it grow to more than 30M when they officially announce Lionel Messi.



That Lionel Messi juice.. pic.twitter.com/v0VZNmj5Uo — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) June 7, 2023

Lionel Messi’s career basically concluded when he lifted that World Cup in Qatar. Everything that’s happening after is a bonus. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 7, 2023

Even Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared his enthusiasm for Messi's upcoming arrival:

“We’re getting Lionel Messi!?” “That’s awesome; we’re getting another superstar.”



-Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/iNQQim5vyo — Jacob Meshel (@JacobMeshel) June 7, 2023

After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina over France in December 2022, Messi could possibly make his Inter Miami debut at a home game on Sunday, August 20 against Charlotte FC. MLS will be taking a month-long break from mid-July to mid-August for the playing of the Leagues Cup tournament.

Here's a look at the rest of Inter Miami's upcoming schedule: