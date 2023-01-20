Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mattress Mack is at it again.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception.

The 71-year-old retail furniture store owner bet $2 million on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday. He placed the wager at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana, using all cash.

If the Cowboys upset the 49ers, Mattress Mack would pocket $3,350,000, plus the $2 million he wagered.

$2 million on Cowboys to beat the 49ers for @MattressMack. Would net $3,350,000 from @CaesarsSports if they pull it off. pic.twitter.com/iazMBM4gbh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2023

Here's the video of him placing the bet:

This isn't the first time Mattress Mack has ponied up a pile of cash for a sports bet.

Last year, he wagered $10 million on his hometown Houston Astros to win the World Series (netting him nearly $75 million), $5 million on Kansas to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament (netting him $11 million) and $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI (a bet he lost). He also placed $3 million wagers on TCU in the college football national championship game, which was unsuccessful.

The No. 5 seed Cowboys enter Santa Clara this weekend as the underdog against the No. 2 seed 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's squad is a four-point favorite, according to PointsBet. The Cowboys moneyline, which is the bet Mattress Mack made, is currently at +165 with PointsBet.

