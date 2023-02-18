Michigan Honors Victims of Michigan State Shooting Before Basketball Game Vs. Spartans

Emotions were high in Ann Arbor ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State matchup as both teams honored the victims of the shooting at Michigan State’s campus earlier this week.

Saturday’s game was the Spartans’ first since the deadly campus shooting in East Lansing on Monday that left three students dead and five in critical condition. Their game against Minnesota on Wednesday was postponed as part of a 48-hour pause on all campus activities in the wake of the tragedy.

Despite having the home-court advantage, the historically heated rivalry was put aside as the Wolverines joined the Spartans in honoring the victims prior to tip off by playing the Michigan State alma mater, MSU Shadows, at the Crisler Center.

Michigan’s tribute to Michigan State pregame at Crisler pic.twitter.com/09lLzBRWTI — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 19, 2023

Michigan State wore shirts that read “Spartan Strong,” while Michigan sported warmups that read “Michigan basketball stands with MSU.”

Michigan State is here for warmups, getting ready to take the floor for the first time since Monday’s tragedy. They’re wearing “Spartan Strong” shirts while Michigan is wearing ones that say “Michigan basketball stands with MSU.” pic.twitter.com/bb4VhTNWgu — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 19, 2023

These shirts, along with LED wristbands programmed to light up green and white, were also distributed to the student section, which rolled out a banner with the message “Spartan Strong.”

In an address to the student body at a vigil on Wednesday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talked about the “incredible high and … devastating lows” he’s experienced during his four decades at the school.

Coach Izzo at last night's vigil: "We need each other. For 40 years, I've always believed at Michigan State, we are at our own strongest when we're together. If any of you need help, please speak up." pic.twitter.com/zN4bs4h9mg — MSU (@michiganstateu) February 16, 2023

“As a Spartan we always get through it. Together, we’re Spartan tough, Spartan strong,” Izzo said.

The Hall of Fame coach who has led Michigan State to eight Final Fours and one national championship also encouraged students to be vulnerable as they work to process their emotions.

“I cry in front of my team. I cry on national television,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to show your emotions.”