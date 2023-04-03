Milwaukee Brewers Get Roasted for Holding Flyover With Closed Roof at Home Opener

Brewers get roasted for holding flyover with closed roof at home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Milwaukee Brewers fans have waited five months to see their favorite team back at American Family Field, and they finally got their chance with Monday’s home opener against the New York Mets.

One thing they couldn’t see? The pregame flyover.

Potential inclement weather in Milwaukee led the team to close the retractable roof. That kept everyone inside from looking up at a B-1 Bomber fly over the stadium.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The closed roof also didn’t stop the team from lighting off fireworks ahead of first pitch.

Home opener No. 2 of 3 for the Mets this season. The Brewers set off fireworks indoors and had a fighter jet fly over the closed roof. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ygxbemNQM8 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 3, 2023

Now, the Brewers are not alone when it comes to head-scratching pregame choices.

In 1994, the San Antonio Spurs inadvertently drenched fans, players and coaches after a fireworks display set off a water cannon at the Alamodome. A flyover at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas also left fans with a blurry view.

The American Family Field roof is not translucent like Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, though, and baseball fans on Twitter didn’t cut the Brewers any slack.

ICYMI: The #Brewers had a flyover for their home opener today at American Family Field. However, the roof was closed. 🤣 — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) April 3, 2023

Only the Brewers would have an opening day flyover with the roof closed. #ThisIsMyCrew — Jack Church (@jchurch8073) April 3, 2023

Opening day for the #Brewers. They have a flyover with the roof closed



Hey @JustMrLove or @DJYngwie can either one of you explain that logic to me? LoL — Shawn Ambrose (@NXTPromoCoach8) April 3, 2023

The Brewers will have 80 more chances to improve their pregame ceremony throughout the 2023 MLB regular season.