MLB Draft 2022: Athletics Pick Daniel Susac With No. 19 Selection

A's select catcher Daniel Susac in first round of 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the No. 19 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Arizona catcher Daniel Susac.

In 64 games last season for the Wildcats, Susac batted .366/.430/.582 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI. He led the Pac-12 Conference with 100 base hits and threw out nine attempted base stealers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Susac was ranked as the 11th-best prospect of the 2022 draft class by Baseball America and was ranked 12th overall by MLB.com. Both sites had Susac as the second-best catcher in the draft behind Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada, who was selected at No. 11 by the New York Mets.

Oakland has now drafted position players with its last seven first-round picks. Two of the last three have been catchers, as the A's drafted Tyler Soderstrom at No. 26 overall in 2020. Soderstrom is currently listed as the organization's second-best prospect, behind fellow catcher Shea Langeliers, who was named the MVP of the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

The A's will have two more selections before the first day of the draft concludes, with their second-rounder at No. 56 overall and the Competitive Balance Round B selection at No. 69.