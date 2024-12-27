Kaval steps down as Athletics president after eight-year tenure

After eight years with the Athletics, Dave Kaval is stepping down from his role as team president.

The Athletics announced Friday that Kaval is resigning to "pursue new business opportunities in California," and his last day with the team will be Dec. 31, 2024.

“We are grateful for Dave’s contributions and leadership over the past eight years. He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team,” Athletics owner John Fisher wrote in a statement. “As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas.”

Sandy Dean, a longtime business partner with the Fisher family, will serve as interim president. The Athletics will begin their search for a full-time replacement in the new year.

The timing of Kaval's exit comes at a unique time for the organization, which is in the midst of a relocation to Las Vegas. After an emotional goodbye to Oakland's Coliseum in 2024, they'll temporarily stay in Sacramento through the 2027 season while their new ballpark in Las Vegas is being built.

But given the "progress" the team has made with the relocation, Kaval felt the timing was right to explore other opportunities.

“I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government," Kaval said in a statement. "I am grateful to A’s ownership for the opportunities they have given me.”

Kaval, 49, served as the team's seventh president.