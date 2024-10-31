Bills QB Allen hilariously rooting against Dodgers as Giants fan

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just made himself a favorite of Giants fans.

In talking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen not only admitted that, unlike Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, he grew up a Giants fan, but that the two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection also is rooting against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

“Umm … I’m a fan of whoever’s playing the Dodgers,” Allen hilariously revealed Wednesday (h/t ABC 7 Buffalo’s Matthew Bové). “I grew up a Giants fan. I still love the [Toronto] Blue Jays. We’re rooting for the underdog. Obviously, we’re the only [football] team in New York, so we’re supporting our local teams. Got to love it.

“Hopefully, they [Yankees] can scratch and claw their way back into this thing.”

full video because this seems to be something a lot of people are interested in pic.twitter.com/LdD3qpCqhM — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 30, 2024

Allen grew up in the small town of Firebaugh in California’s Central Valley. Oracle Park is roughly 150 miles away.

The 28-year-old has mentioned his Giants fandom before, specifically the time he received an autograph from Giants legend and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey -- which Allen accidentally smudged.

Buffalo’s signal-caller attended Game 4 of the 2024 World Series with his fellow Bills quarterbacks. He was glad New York came out on top and hopes the Yankees prevent the Dodgers from being the last team standing.

“We went to the game as a quarterback group,” Allen said. “[Bills backup QB] Mike White is a huge Yankees fan. I wanted to treat the boys to something nice, they’ve been helping me out in the quarterback room all year. It’s something we talked about and pulled the trigger on; decided to take a quick trip there [Yankee Stadium] and made it back in time for meetings. So, it was good.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Los Angeles leads New York, 3-1, before Game 5 begins at 5:08 p.m. PT. There is no question who Allen is rooting for.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast