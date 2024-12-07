Breaking News

MLB world reacts to Giants' reported Adames deal on social media

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Buster Posey.

The first-year Giants president of baseball operations already is making monumental moves this offseason, agreeing to terms on a seven-year, $182 million contract with star shortstop Willy Adames, per multiple reports.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Adames' reported contract is the largest in Giants franchise history.

Also large? The outpour on social media as Bay Area fans and the entire baseball world reacted to the news Saturday.

San Francisco Giants

Breaking News 6 hours ago

Report: Star shortstop Adames, Giants agree to seven-year, $182M deal

Breaking News 5 hours ago

Adames' reported contract tops Posey's as largest in Giants history

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There still is plenty for Buster Posey and Co. to address this winter, such as pitching, but the franchise icon is off to a good start in his new role with the organization seeking a much-needed makeover.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsMLB RumorsWilly Adames
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us