Posey, Minasian reveal Roki Sasaki not signing with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were very excited to introduce future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on a Zoom call Monday morning, but the last couple of days have also brought some disappointment.

General manager Zack Minasian confirmed that the Giants met with Roki Sasaki last month but said they have been informed that they are out of the running for the Japanese right-hander.

"We met with Roki in person and as of now we were recently told that we would not be his destination," Minasian said.

The Giants have believed for about a year that Sasaki will end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they felt the pursuit was worth it given Sasaki's talent level and they pushed hard last month to get him to consider San Francisco.

Buster Posey and others flew down to Los Angeles to meet with Sasaki, but the Giants will not be a finalist this week as Sasaki closes in on an official decision. Sasaki can sign as soon as Wednesday but is expected to take several days to announce a destination once the 2025 international signing period opens.

Sasaki, 23, is considered one of the best pitching prospects ever to come over from Japan. Posey spoke passionately at the Winter Meetings last month about the pitcher's potential.

"Obviously like probably all other 29 teams it would be a dream for us to get this guy," he said. "It's just tremendous upside and there are not too many arms in the world like his. He's a tremendous talent. He's 23 years old. It's fun to dream on, it's fun to think about him at Oracle Park and pitching deep into a game late in the year with the place rocking. We'd be over the moon to add a guy like him."

The industry has long considered the Dodgers the favorite to sign Sasaki, with the San Diego Padres viewed as the other top option. The Giants had been considered part of a secondary group with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and others.

