Adames posts video, changes profile pic with Giants contract official

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Willy Adames officially is a Giant.

San Francisco announced Tuesday that they had agreed to terms with the star shortstop on a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million contract.

Adames didn't waste any time greeting the Giants fan base.

The 29-year-old Adames also changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of a Giants hat and added the team name to his bio.

The Giants' top offseason priority was adding a high-level shortstop and president of baseball operations Buster Posey accomplished that goal.

News of the agreement between Adames and the Giants broke on Saturday, and less than 72 hours later, they finalized the contract.

The Giants now have the left side of their infield locked in for the next half-decade, with third baseman Matt Chapman signing a six-year, $151 million contract extension before the end of the 2024 season.

Adames adds major thump to the middle of the Giants' lineup and he can't wait to get started.

