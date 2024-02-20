NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron tops list after Daytona 500 win

William Byron can’t stop winning.

The 26-year-old driver entered 2023 with four career victories. After a series-best six wins and a Championship 4 appearance last season, Byron opened 2024 by winning NASCAR’s most iconic race – narrowly edging out his teammate Alex Bowman in the Daytona 500 finish.

The race was still under green flag conditions when William Byron crossed the start-finish line to start the final lap.



Byron is the #Daytona500 winner. pic.twitter.com/B0odJ1dRr9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2024

Behind Byron, there was plenty of chaos and carnage – as expected. Ten of the 40 drivers were eliminated due to accidents, and not many cars made it out of the race without a scratch.

So, how does the field stack up heading into next week’s race in Atlanta? Here’s our first NASCAR power rankings of the 2024 season:

1. William Byron

End of last season: 3

Byron’s win was extra special for Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR’s winningest team is celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, and Sunday’s race was 40 years to the day of Hendrick’s first race. Byron, driving the No. 24 car that Jeff Gordon made famous for HMS, is quickly adding himself into the legacy of the organization.

2. Ryan Blaney

End of last season: 1

The defending Cup champion led 12 laps and won Stage 2 before getting caught up in the big one on lap 192. Blaney took some hard hits in Daytona, including a massive impact in his qualifying race. He’s clearly one of the sport’s best superspeedway racers, but the Daytona 500 keeps getting away.

3. Christopher Bell

End of last season: 6

For the second straight year, Bell finished third in the Daytona 500. He led 22 laps and had a relatively clean run after winning his qualifying race. Beginning his age-29 season, Bell continues to look like a potential star – he just has to win more races.

4. Denny Hamlin

End of last season: 4

Hamlin’s bid for a fourth Daytona 500 win ended when he was involved in the big one on lap 192. Along with Kyle Busch, Hamlin was in control of the pack for much of the final stage. While he was able to continue after the wreck, his Toyota was damaged and he limped home 19th.

5. Joey Logano

End of last season: First four out

Another driver who was doomed at lap 192. Logano led a race-high 45 laps after starting on the pole. But in the closing laps while battling out front, he got caught up in someone else’s mess. Logano should be optimistic heading to Atlanta, though, after his victory there last spring.

THE BIG ONE!



A huge crash at the front of the field! #Daytona500



🎥 : @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/xvGSzflchL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2024

6. Kyle Larson

End of last season: 2

Like mostly every other driver, Larson took some damage on lap 192. But it didn’t slow him down too much. The Hendrick driver recovered to finish 11th, a solid run at a track type where he typically struggles. For reference, that was Larson’s best Daytona finish in his last six starts.

7. Ross Chastain

End of last season: 8

Chastain was going for the win coming to the white flag, and then it all ended in a flash. He blocked the low lane and connected with Austin Cindric, sending both of them spinning into the grass. The Melon Man shouldn’t hang his head – you can’t fault him for the move at the finish of the biggest race.

8. Bubba Wallace

End of last season: 9

It was a quiet and productive run for Wallace, who led three laps, scored seven stage points and finished fifth. That marks three top-five finishes in seven Daytona 500 starts, an impressive feat in an unpredictable race. The key now for Wallace and 23XI Racing is maintaining consistency.

9. Kyle Busch

End of last season: Not ranked

In his 19th Daytona 500 start, Busch once again walked away without the checkered flag. He led 12 laps, scored 12 stage points and finished, you guessed it, 12th. As NASCAR’s most accomplished active driver (63 wins, two titles), the Daytona 500 trophy is the last one missing from Busch’s case. But now he’ll have to wait 12 months to give it another shot.

10. Chase Elliott

End of last season: First four out

Elliott’s 2024 season is already looking a whole lot better than 2023. He led 13 laps and won Stage 1 before finishing 14th. The Hendrick driver had two stage wins in 29 starts last year, when he missed the playoffs for the first time in his career. Elliott now heads to his home track in Georgia looking to build momentum.

First four out: Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick