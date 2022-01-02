NBA Rumors: Warriors' Draymond Green Clears COVID-19 Protocol

Report: Draymond clears COVID-19 protocol, will play vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors received some great news Sunday afternoon.

Star forward Draymond Green has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and is expected to play Monday against the Miami Heat. First reported by ESPN's Marc Spears and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 2, 2022

Sources: Warriors star Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols. The plan is for Green to play on Monday vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

Green was initially placed in protocol last Sunday, missing Golden State's two games against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and the Utah Jazz Saturday night while the Warriors' rematch with the Nuggets on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19.

Both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole recently cleared health and safety protocol, giving the Warriors a boost with Draymond out.

With Green expected to play against the Heat, the Warriors will be the healthiest they have been in weeks.

