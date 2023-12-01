Kevin Durant

Adidas roasts Kevin Durant in deleted posts after Anthony Edwards shoe comment

"u dusty bouta retire soon anyway," the company wrote in a since-deleted post

By Max Molski

Kevin Durant is a Nike athlete for life, and one of his top apparel competitors has had enough of him.

An unusual social media exchange started on Friday when Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was asked which player he would want to see in the AE1, his new signature Adidas shoe. Edwards replied by saying he hoped Durant would wear them in a game someday.

Based on his reply -- not to mention the lifetime contract he signed with Nike in April -- Durant is firmly sticking with checks over stripes.

"Won't EVER see me put a big toe in them MFers," Durant posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That's when Adidas came in from the top rope.

"u dusty bouta retire soon anyways," the company replied to Durant.

The company deleted that post, but it wasn't done going after Durant yet. It went a step further and roasted the Phoenix Suns star for his social media persona.

"meant to send that from the burner account..." it said.

Adidas then deleted that post, as well.

The AE1 will be out by the time the Suns and Timberwolves square off again in April, but don't expect Durant to be wearing them.

