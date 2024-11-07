Buddy Hield

Why Hield believes ‘fun' Warriors fit has been successful so far

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors’ partnership with sharpshooter Buddy Hield has worked out great during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Judging by Golden State’s record and roster, the nine-year veteran couldn't fit in better

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“Fit and situation,” Hield said about his Warriors success Tuesday on “The Jim Rome Show.” “Also getting the recognition, but also playing for a team that wants to emphasize the 3-ball complements my movement.”

Hield surprisingly leads Golden State with 21.9 points per game. Unsurprisingly, though, is his his elite 3-point shooting.

Hield is shooting 50.0 percent from range on 9.4 attempts per game; his highest percentage (43.1) came during the 2017-18 season for the Sacramento Kings.

As the Warriors, 6-1, enter Wednesday’s big-time game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Hield’s production is a major reason why Golden State is upbeat and competitive.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Analysis Nov 5

Why Warriors' next three games are precisely what they need

Steph Curry Nov 4

Steph, Warriors ‘vibing' after beating Wizards to move to 6-1

“Life has been fun,” Hield said. “Everybody’s been open arms. From Steve [Kerr] to Steph [Curry] to Draymond [Green] to the whole organization, I couldn’t be more happy to be here.”

Hield’s off-ball movement and 3-point prowess are exactly what Golden State needed after losing longtime sharpshooter Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Kerr, in particular, is grateful for Hield's presence on the perimeter.

Hield has been doing homework for his current role for a long time -- dating back to his collegiate days.

“I’ve watched these guys all my career,” Hield, an Oklahoma alum, said about the Warriors. “In college, I’d go to [Warriors] games when they came in town to Oklahoma and watch them play. I studied them. I’ve always wanted to play in that kind of system that they apply to the game.”

Hield was a Sooner between the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons. Then, battles between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder were common and local at Paycom Center, and Curry and Thompson’s shooting was evolving the game.

In fact, Hield attributed a major moment in his life to Curry’s transcendence.

“I always tell everybody, ‘If it weren’t for Steph Curry, I probably wouldn’t have been drafted with the sixth pick for my shooting,’ ” Hield said. “I’m just happy to be here, and I’m glad to keep building.”

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Hield No. 6 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. His NBA journey has been long and turbulent, but the Warriors fit Hield like a glove.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Buddy HieldSteve Kerr
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us