Draymond ruled out of Warriors-Wizards game with calf tightness

After missing the Warriors' last three games, forward Draymond Green didn't last very long in his return against the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Chase Center.

The Golden State veteran came out of Saturday's game with about nine minutes left in the first quarter, then left to the Warriors' locker room after a sideline conversation with director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini. The Warriors ruled Green out of the game shortly after with left calf tightness.

It's unclear exactly when Green started to feel tightness in his calf, but he had an obvious limp on the court before coming out of the game. Green started Saturday's game for the Warriors and had tallied one rebound while missing his one shot attempt in three minutes of play before being ruled out.

The 34-year-old missed the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 10 with a back injury, then was ruled out for their next two games against the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves with an illness. He last dealt with a calf injury in early December.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast