ESPN proposes three-team trade that would send Butler to Warriors

Could the Warriors propose a serious trade offer for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler before the NBA’s Feb. 6 deadline?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton believe so.

In an article published Wednesday, the two insiders wrote about how Golden State can strike a deal for Butler with Miami and a middling third team, the Detroit Pistons, with Pelton specifically proposing a plausible trade:

Warriors get: Jimmy Butler

Heat get: Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-four protected), 2028 Warriors first-round pick

Pistons get: Kevon Looney, 2026 [Los Angeles] Lakers second-round pick (via Heat)

Interesting.

Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 25 games this season. However, his off-the-court theatrics have been in full effect and concerning, and the six-time NBA All-Star reportedly was issued another suspension from Miami, this time on Wednesday for missing a team flight.

Golden State doesn’t have time for shenanigans -- literally, its championship window with superstar Steph Curry is closing -- but Butler still is an enticing, attainable prospect for the gold-blooded franchise to consider. And if the Warriors are sold on Butler, then moving role players will be necessary and just.

“Golden State can choose from a variety of trade options, including moving Jonathan Kuminga and newly extended Moses Moody,” Pelton wrote. “The Warriors could also choose to deal the recently acquired [Dennis Schröder], so long as a deal is completed at the trade deadline or the day before.

“From a financial standpoint, Miami probably would be best off prioritizing shorter contracts around Wiggins as a Butler replacement. That means most of the value to the Heat here is in two first-round picks, though they have to give up a second-rounder to shed Looney's salary and make this trade legal."

Marks added that, around the would-be centerpiece of Wiggins, Golden State has four expiring contracts in Schröder, Payton, Looney and Kuminga to work with in a trade attempt for Butler.

The Warriors are in desperate need of juice heading into the All-Star break. Golden State has hovered around .500 over the past few weeks and hasn’t looked like a contender since its 12-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Maybe Butler is the answer, or maybe he isn’t. At least, as Marks and Pelton detailed, a trade to acquire the frustrated star is possible.

