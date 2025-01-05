Gary Payton II

GP2 cleared for on-court activity; Warriors will re-evaluate next week

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gary Payton II is making good progress.

The Warriors received an encouraging injury update on the 32-year-old guard before Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Payton, who has missed Golden State’s last four games with a mild left calf strain, was cleared to begin individual on-court workouts after a recent re-evaluation, the team said Saturday.

Payton, who suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, is expected to be re-evaluated next week.

In 28 games this season, Payton is averaging 4.6 points on 54.7-percent shooting from the field, with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.1 minutes.

Golden State Warriors

