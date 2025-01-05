Kuminga sustained ‘significant' ankle sprain, will undergo MRI

The Warriors won't have Jonathan Kuminga in the lineup for a while.

"It's not going to be a day-to-day thing," Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 121-113 win on Saturday at Chase Center." It was a significant sprain. We'll just have a report tomorrow once we get a better feel for it."

Kuminga will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but Kerr doesn't sound optimistic that the fourth-year NBA forward will be back soon.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second quarter Saturday night as he contested a driving layup attempt by Grizzlies guard Jake LaRavia.

Kuminga landed on the foot of Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke and remained on the court momentarily before limping to the locker room.

The Warriors ruled him out early in the third quarter.

Kuminga finished the game with 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench. At the time of his injury, he was the Warriors' leading scorer.

Andrew Wiggins, who stepped up and scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half, knows the Warriors collectively will have to fill Kuminga's void.

"JK, if he's not playing, he's gonna be missed for sure," Wiggins told reporters. "You've seen what he's been doing these last few games. He's been killing, he's been hooping, both sides of floor, defensively, offensively. He's been doing his thing. So the whole team has to rise up, do it collectively and hoop."

The injury is a tough blow for Kuminga, who was playing some of the best basketball of his young NBA career. He came into Saturday's game averaging 24.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent overall, 35 percent beyond the arc and 71.7 percent at the free-throw line in his last six games.

Without Kuminga, the Warriors will have to find scoring off the bench while hoping the starters can pick up the slack.

Next up for the Warriors is a Northern California showdown with the Kings on Sunday at Chase Center.

