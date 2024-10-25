Klay Thompson

Klay nostalgically signs Warriors jersey after Mavericks debut

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Klay Thompson is trying to distance himself from the Warriors, but he couldn't quite get away from his old team on Thursday night.

In the moments after Thompson scored 22 points to help the Dallas Mavericks win their 2024-25 season-opener over the San Antonio Spurs, he signed one of his old Warriors jerseys for a fan before heading to the locker room.

Thompson drained six 3-pointers in his first Mavericks game, marking the most by a player in his Dallas debut.

The four-time NBA champion spent 11 years with the Warriors, but the last two seasons were tumultuous, leading to Thompson deciding a change of scenery was what he needed.

When contract negotiations with the Warriors grew contentious, Thompson picked the Mavericks as his next team and eventually signed a three-year, $52 million contract with Dallas.

But even as Thompson charters a separate path, it's hard for fans to forget about his ties to the Warriors.

This article tagged under:

Klay ThompsonDallas Mavericks
