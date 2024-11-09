Draymond recalls hilariously awkward summer encounter with Klay, Mavs

Draymond Green knows Klay Thompson well enough to know when the former Warriors guard is joking -- and when he's not.

The two spent 12 memorable seasons together in Golden State before Thompson joined Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in free agency before the 2024-25 NBA season. And it didn't take long for the trash talk and subtle jabs to fly.

Green recalled on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" an offseason encounter he and his skills trainer Travis Walton had with Thompson while working out at the same gym, and he explained why what initially might've been perceived as friendly banter quickly became much more.

"I'm working out this summer, and Dallas comes in," Green said. "Kyrie, Klay, and a couple other guys come in after I finish my workout. And I had to run that day cause I had Pilates right after. So as soon as I finished, I cut. And I didn't get to see Klay, but I had saw some of the other guys. And then Trav saw Klay come in, and Trav was talking to Kyrie. And Klay walks up to Ky like, 'Ky, don't be talking to the opps.' So then Trav came and told me that Klay said that, and he was like, 'You think he was serious?' And I was like, 'Well, it's Klay so he's joking -- but he's definitely serious.'

"So sure enough the next day I'm working out and they come in again after me. And I'm talking to Ky. And [Klay] walks up like, 'Ky, you talking to the opps?' And I said, 'Yep, Trav, there's definitely some seriousness to it. He just said the same thing to me.' "

Of course, Thompson is a competitor at heart, and while he cherishes his time with the Warriors, he's now staying true to his new squad. And everyone else -- yes, even the team he cemented a legacy with -- are the "opps."

Later in the offseason, Green previewed the first matchup against Thompson and the Mavericks.

"I'm running through his chest," Green told the "Sloane Knows Podcast" at Warriors Media Day before stating he "of course" would send some trash talk Thompson's way.

Green later explained on his podcast that Thompson's "opps" comments are what led to Green's physical prediction, joking he initially wasn't going to run through his chest but now plans to do exactly that.

"Obviously all love Klay, but to love Klay is to know that he's going to come in there trying to murder us," Green concluded.

As Green said, it's all love between Thompson and the Warriors. And that will be prevalent Tuesday night inside Chase Center when the Warriors welcome "Captain Klay" back with a special tribute planned.

