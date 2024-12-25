Report: Warriors trade target Butler wants Heat move before deadline

Heat star Jimmy Butler wants out of Miami, and apparently, he doesn't want to wait.

The six-time NBA All-Star prefers a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning, citing league sources.

The Warriors are one team Butler is open to moving to, Charania added, in addition to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Miami is willing to listen to trade offers, and while Butler has yet to formally request a trade, he is ready for a fresh start and prefers a win-now contender in any deal, Charania reported, citing sources.

"Multiple" teams have called the Heat to express interest in Butler in the past two weeks, Charania reported, citing sources, but they "have not shown urgency in talks" as the team continues to monitor and evaluate the first half of its season, in which it stands sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record.

Among the teams showing interest, Golden State is the only one that maintains an interest that could eventually lead to "substantive trade talks," NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported earlier this month. Houston and Dallas had not registered a tangible interest in pursuing Butler, and Phoenix realistically would have to include Bradley Beal in any deal with Miami, which seems unlikely after the Heat passed on adding the NBA All-Star during the 2023 offseason.

Teams have been told that Butler intends to decline his player option for the 2025-26 season, Charnia reported, citing sources, and will become a free agent in July.

Through 20 games this season, Butler is averaging 18.5 points on 55.2 percent shooting, with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 31.4 minutes.

