Report: Butler reiterates trade ask in face-to-face meeting with Riley

As several cryptic messages have floated around the basketball world regarding the situation with Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat, the six-time NBA All-Star made his stance perfectly clear in a recent conversation with the team president.

Butler reiterated to Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants to be traded and will not sign a new deal with Miami, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing league sources.

The 35-year-old plans to use his $52 million player option this offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, Charania added, citing sources.

Butler was once viewed as a top trade target for Golden State since he formally requested a trade, per multiple reports, but dialect regarding the reality and likeliness of getting a deal done quickly faded.

After Butler's alarming responses during a press conference on Jan. 2, which included him stating he "probably" can't get his joy back in Miami, the Heat suspended the disgruntled star for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The team also said they would listen to trade offers for Butler.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team," a statement from the team read. "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Butler's seven-game suspension ends Thursday, and Riley and Co. will meet later this week to discuss the best path for Butler moving forward, league sources told Charania.

After being tied to Butler for several weeks, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported on Jan. 4 that the Warriors were not currently viewed as a "viable option" and there weren't any substantive talks or traction to get a deal done.

Even as the flawed Warriors, who are 19-20 and 12th in the Western Conference, could use his two-way play to help maximize Steph Curry's championship window, Butler's age and injury history make him a "risky" choice, Thompson, Amick and Slater added, also noting that his price tag makes him an "untenable" option. Butler makes $48.8 million this season.

Miami has engaged with multiple teams regarding Butler and has received several offers but is hesitant to negotiate further, Charania reported, citing sources. Riley has not shown any urgency in trade discussions, even as the Feb. 6 deadline looms.

It's unclear how this soap opera will conclude, but when you cross a powerful presence like Riley, it surely won't end pretty.

