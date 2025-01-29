Post lists key area he hopes to improve as Warriors minutes increase

Quinten Post could be the secret ingredient to helping the Warriors keep their 2024-25 NBA season alive.

But there's still plenty to learn for the 7-foot rookie recently inserted into Steve Kerr's lineup.

After Golden State's 114-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Post told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke on "Warriors Postgame Live" and revealed the areas he hopes to improve as his minutes increase.

"Today, I think my two biggest points are fouling, start learning these defensive schemes and adjusting to the NBA level," Post said. "I got to stop fouling, I got to be more solid on defense. And then today, I just needed to finish the ball a little better inside, and that'll come."

Post finished Tuesday's win with 10 points on just 3-of-10 shooting from the field but made two of his five 3-point attempts, adding five rebounds (three offensive) and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench.

His 7-foot presence really turned heads in the Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings last week, as his threat as a true center to stretch the floor with Steph Curry was evident. In his 16-year career, Curry never has been paired with someone of Post's size who can knock down the 3-ball.

In his last five games with the Warriors, Post is averaging 10.4 points on 45.2-percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.5 minutes off the bench.

While Post already pinpointed aspects of his game he'd like to work on, the Warriors' quick turnaround gives him the opportunity to do just that Wednesday night when they host the Western Conference's No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

"They're a good team, obviously," Post said. "They play a lot of 1-on-1 basketball, so we need to guard individually, play fast, run the floor, make some shots, and make them make tough shots."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

We'll have to wait and see if he can put it to the test against the West's top dogs -- and for the rest of the season as the Warriors push for a path to the playoffs during the second half of the season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast