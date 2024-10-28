Steph exits Warriors-Clippers with apparent left ankle injury

Steph Curry tweaked his left ankle twice and has been ruled out of the Warriors' home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

The first instance came when Curry was fighting through traffic on the offensive end and appeared to roll his left ankle with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Curry stayed on the bench and stretched out his foot with an elastic band and checked back into the game.

But midway through the fourth quarter, Curry aggravated the injury and hobbled to the Warriors locker room.

