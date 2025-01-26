Steph Curry

Davis has hilarious NSFW reaction to Steph's free-throw streak ending

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's always a surprise whenever Steph Curry misses a free throw, and that shock isn't reserved just for fans.

Curry had a streak of 37 consecutive made free-throw attempts snapped in the Warriors' 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, leaving star forward Anthony Davis stunned in disbelief.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Oh s--t," Davis said after Curry's miss.

Curry holds the all-time NBA record for career free-throw percentage, draining over 91 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe during his time in the league.

The Warriors superstar also is in the midst of one of the best free-throw shooting seasons of his career, making 93.3 percent of his attempts during the 2024-25 season, bested only by his 94.4-percent mark during the 2010-11 season.

Given the near-automatic rate that Curry converts, it's easy to see how Saturday's miss elicited such an animated response from Davis.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Observations Jan 25

What we learned as Warriors can't stop AD in loss to Lakers

Steph Curry Jan 24

Where Steph ranks among NBA's top-selling jerseys this season

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us